JAILED PF SECRETARY GENERAL RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA VOWS TO CONTINUE SPEAKING FOR ZAMBIANS FROM PRISON





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Jailed Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda has vowed to continue speaking for the Zambian people, even from prison.





Mr Nakachinda described his incarceration as a privilege, saying he has been jailed for defending the people of Zambia, after being convicted for allegedly defaming President Hakainde Hichilema under a law he said was repealed.





Speaking at the Lusaka High Court, where he surrendered himself following the issuance of a bench warrant by High Court Judge Anne Mary Kachenga Malata Ononuju, who earlier upheld his 18-month conviction.





Mr. Nakachinda challenged PF members to summon courage and continue defending Mother Zambia, insisting that the pursuit of democracy requires sacrifice.





He emphasized that between 2021 and 2026, it is those who are aware of their rights and are truly patriotic who will remain committed to fighting for democracy and freedom.





The Tonse Alliance Secretary General said the journey to achieve freedom and victory is punctuated with many challenges further alleging that institutions of government are under threat from individuals who, according to him, do not respect the rule of law.





Mr. Nakachinda was found guilty of making false claims that President Hakainde Hichilema summoned judges to his residence to influence their decisions and help create a one-party state.

#SunFmTvNews