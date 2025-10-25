JAILING OF NAKACINDA USING ABOLISHED LAW WORRIES KALABA AS IT EXPOSES JUDICIARY



LUSAKA, Friday, October 24, 2025 – We are deeply concerned by the incarceration of Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda, whose conviction and jail sentence raises more questions than answers. This judgment, based on the defamation of the President Law, is alarming because that very law was abolished and repealed by President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration





It is troubling that the Lusaka High Court has upheld a conviction anchored on a legal provision that no longer exists. This development undermines public confidence in the justice system and erodes the principle of equal application of the law.





Zambians will recall that on June 2, 2023, the late New Labour Party president Fresher Siwale was granted an absolute discharge by then Lusaka Magistrate Alice Walusiku after being charged under the same defamation of the President law. The court found that Mr Siwale had been prosecuted under an abolished and repealed provision.





We now ask. What is the difference between Mr Siwale’s case and Mr Nakacinda’s? Why has one citizen benefited from the repeal while another is being punished under a non-existent law? These are legitimate questions that demand honest answers from the authorities.





The rule of law must be applied fairly, consistently, and without bias regardless of political affiliation or personal sentiment. Whether President Hichilema and his administration agree with Mr Nakacinda or not, justice must remain blind and impartial. Anything less amounts to selective justice, which threatens the very foundation of our democracy.





Citizens First (CF) therefore condemns, in the strongest terms, the selective application of the law and urges the judiciary to uphold justice in its purest form free from political influence and double standards.



Issued by:

Harry Kalaba

President – Citizens First (CF)