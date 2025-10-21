JAILING POLITICAL OPPONENTS ABUSING A REPEALED LAW- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

INJUSTICE; JAILING POLITICAL OPPONENTS ABUSING A REPEALED LAW



A person cannot be jailed for a repealed law because once a law is repealed, it is no longer in effect and has no legal force.



However, if you committed a crime while a law was active and were convicted, that conviction stands even if the law is later repealed.





At the time of the repeal, Nakacinda was NOT convicted.



Infact the DPP discontinued the cases regarding defamation of the President following the repeal of the law.





For future offenses: You cannot be charged or jailed for an act that occurred after the law was officially repealed.



Hichilema has shifted cases of those defaming him to new cyber laws that are acting as the sane as criminal defamation of the President.





Mrs. Justice Anne Mary Kachenga Malata Ononuju until recentlty was the Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE).



She has jailed PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda and has issued a bench warrant as he was not in court.





Nakacinda was appearing in another matter at the Magistrate Court.



Ononuju is among the new batch of judges appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema.