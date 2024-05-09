Jamie Carragher came to me to apologise for his ‘not loyal’ joke on CBS – Malik Scott

Malik Scott, an ex-boxer and boyfriend of Kate Abdo, revealed that Jamie Carragher personally apologised after his joke about loyalty sparked controversy.

The incident occurred during a pre-match segment of Arsenal’s Champions League game against Porto when Carragher made a remark about Abdo’s loyalty to her Manchester United shirt.

Scott, initially upset, later joined Carragher and the CBS Sports crew for dinner, indicating a reconciliation between the two parties.

“Scott posted on Instagram with the caption: “Pre-Game Meal with the Best Panel in Sports.”.

The 43-year-old played down social media’s reaction to the joke back in March when he said: “It was not something I lost any sleep over because I noticed the way Kate handled it was very, very well, and Jamie was just being Jamie and I have no problem with him,” he said to Lord Ping.

Scott, who previously trained former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, further spoke on the incident to Casino Online, where he revealed he received an apology from Carragher, whom he has the “utmost respect” for.

“Jamie had an off moment and said something he shouldn’t have said—how many times in life have we all done that,” Scott said. “You chop it up and apologise like men, which he did, and life goes on. I respect anyone who has a mishap and is man enough to apologise to the person and the person’s partner. I felt no ill feelings when we met.

‌”The thing that Jamie said, Kate was hurt, but they all made up and handled it collectively at the time. I said my piece on it, but the real thing is, we all got together, looked into each other’s eyes and had great food and great conversations.

“I never had a strong opinion about Jamie Carragher, only about the things that he said, but meeting him, I really enjoyed the man’s company. I have the utmost respect for him, as well as the rest of the panel.”