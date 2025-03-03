Jamie Carragher’s AFCON remarks are myopic – Former NFF chief Amaju Pinnick

Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has strongly criticized ex-England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher over his controversial remarks about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Carragher, now a Sky Sports pundit, sparked outrage while discussing Mohamed Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.

The 47-year-old claimed that AFCON is not one of football’s major tournaments, a statement that has been widely condemned.

Pinnick, who is also an Executive Council member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), dismissed Carragher’s comments as “myopic” and emphasized AFCON’s growing global stature.

Speaking on SuperSport’s Soccer Africa, Pinnick defended the tournament’s prestige and assured fans that the upcoming 2025 edition in Morocco will be even bigger than the recent event in the Ivory Coast.

“I think it is a very myopic opinion, and you can see the wave of attack because the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is growing beyond the imagination of so many people, and he might be talking subjectively.”

The former NFF boss also highlighted George Weah’s historic Ballon d’Or win in 1995, noting that Liberia did not qualify for AFCON that year, yet Weah’s stellar performances for AC Milan earned him the prestigious award.

“When George Weah in 1995 won the Ballon d’Or, Liberia were nowhere close to the AFCON. He won the award due to his performance when he was with AC Milan, and you look at what Mohamed Salah has done this season. That is super iconic.

“The players are playing so well, and it is even beyond the coach. It is not about tactics, and that should be the spirit to resonate in Africa, and that should be the spirit among African players that we can do it. In the last AFCON, give it to CAF because solidarity about 60 million dollars went to Cote d’Ivoire, and that was the first time, and just wait and see what will happen in Morocco this year.”

He further stressed AFCON’s importance to African players, emphasizing the pride and prestige that come with winning the competition.

“African players know how important it is to win the Africa Cup of Nations, and the medal and trophy alone is something every player will cherish,” he added.

Meanwhile, Salah has been in phenomenal form, scoring 25 goals and providing 16 assists in the Premier League. With 182 goals to his name, he is just two away from breaking into the league’s all-time top five scorers.

The Egyptian star has also excelled in the Champions League, netting seven goals to help Liverpool top their group. His combined 51 goals and assists across Europe’s top five leagues currently lead all players, strengthening his case for the Ballon d’Or.

If Salah clinches the award, it will be a landmark moment for African football, further cementing his legacy as one of the continent’s greatest-ever players.