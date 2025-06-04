Jamie Foxx describes Diddy as a ‘nasty motherf—er’

Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx jokingly and explicitly laid bare his feelings about embattled music executive Sean “Diddy” Combs, describing him as a “nasty motherf—er.”

Combs is currently facing trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and the transportation to engage in prostitution. The 55-year-old, who has maintained his innocence, could be sentenced to life in prison if he is convicted.

Per Variety, Foxx, 57, touched on Combs’ legal woes during a Q&A at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles. “Diddy is crazy, huh?” Foxx asked the audience.

“I don’t know if he is going to jail but he is a nasty motherf—er. Am I right? Specially for us… White people, like, ‘It’s cool,’ but for Black people… that was our hero. All that goddamn baby oil, boy! Why you so nasty, Diddy?”

“For the Black people here, you know how that hurts us,” the Django Unchained star said about the trial tainting Combs’ reputation. He also mentioned his hit song, It’s All About the Benjamins. “That was our whole culture,” he said. “Now it’s all about the baby oil.”

Foxx has previously addressed rumors regarding him and Combs. When he suffered his medical emergency in 2023, rumors on social media claimed that Combs attempted to kill Foxx. But the Law Abiding Citizen star debunked the stories about his condition at the time.

“[I saw things like,] ‘Puffy tried to kill me.’ No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me. When they said I was a clone, that made me flip. I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, ‘These bitchass mothfkers are trying to clone me,’” he said during a discussion on The Hollywood Reporter.

In December 2024, Foxx finally revealed the truth behind his health scare, disclosing that he suffered a life-threatening stroke the year prior

In his Netflix comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, the actor shared that a brain bleed in April 2023 while filming Back in Action in Atlanta led to the stroke.

An emotional Foxx teared up as he recounted the terrifying moment, saying, “April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for an aspirin. I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f*** to do.”

Foxx recalled losing consciousness before he could take aspirin, and when he woke up, 20 days had passed with no memory of them. Initially, friends took him to a doctor who gave him a cortisone shot, but it was his sister, Deidra Dixon, who recognized the severity of his condition and drove him to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.

Foxx revealed that doctors at Piedmont Hospital confirmed he was experiencing a brain bleed that caused a stroke, and without immediate surgery, he might not survive. He also shared that during the ordeal, his life didn’t flash before his eyes, and being unconscious felt strangely peaceful.

He said, “I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. I was in that tunnel, though. It was hot in that tunnel. S, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil – like, ‘Come on.’”