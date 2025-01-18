Jamie Foxx dismisses Illuminati theories

American actor and comedian Jamie Foxx has openly expressed skepticism about the existence of the Illuminati.

During an appearance on Complex’s GOAT Talk series, the 53-year-old entertainer firmly rejected the conspiracy theories.

“I don’t believe in none of that st,” Foxx said. “Especially the Illuminati. It’s only us. If we’re supposed to be running this whole thing, why aren’t we benefitting from it? How the fk did I get stopped by the cops the other day? Can the Illuminati come and tell them to get off my a**?”

Foxx also addressed fan speculation surrounding his illness in April 2023. At the time, conspiracy theories ran rampant, with some suggesting the actor had been replaced by a clone or was a victim of Illuminati-related schemes.

“The internet was trying to kill me,” Foxx joked. “People were saying Puffy tried to kill me. I know what you’re thinking—did he?”

While Foxx’s family initially described his condition as a “medical complication” and maintained privacy during the ordeal, the actor later revealed the full extent of his health scare in his 2024 Netflix special, What Had Happened Was.

Foxx disclosed that he had suffered a brain bleed, which led to a stroke, leaving him comatose for nearly three weeks. He credited his daughters, Corinne and Anelise, along with his sister, Deidra Dixon, for advocating on his behalf and playing pivotal roles in his recovery, alongside his medical team.

By September 2024, Foxx had recovered enough to walk his daughter Corinne down the aisle at her wedding. Reflecting on his health journey after a performance in Atlanta, the comedian shared that his “heart and soul were filled with joy.”

However, Foxx’s challenging year wasn’t over. During a birthday celebration at the iconic Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills, an altercation occurred, leaving him struck in the face with a glass. Recent reports indicate that Foxx is considering pressing charges against the individual involved.