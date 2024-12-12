Jamie Foxx Hilariously Addresses Rumor That Diddy Tried To ‘Kill’ Him

Jamie Foxx hilariously addresses the rumors about Diddy allegedly trying to have him killed in his new Netflix special.

Now streaming, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… finds the comedian revisiting his April 2023 health scare – which he revealed was a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

However, the internet was running rampant with rumors that the cause was actually an unsuccessful hit by Diddy – claims that were amplified by Joe Rogan when he discussed it on his podcast in November.

But Jamie was sure to clarify that was not the case.

“The internet said that Puffy tried to kill me. That’s what the internet was saying!” he says in the special, which was recorded in October. “I know what you thinking – ‘Did he?’ Hell nah, n-gga. I left them parties early. I was out by 9, n-gga. Something don’t look right. It’s slippery in here.”

He throws in a few more jokes about Diddy throughout the special as well.

When discussing his nearly-fatal health scare, he said: “I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil like, ‘Come on.’ Or is that Puffy? I’m fucking around.”

Later in his set, he references the 1,000 bottles of baby oil seized from Diddy’s property: “If it was Puffy, he had a flaming bottle of Johnson &… I’m just kidding.”

Following the final of the three-night taping of the special in October, Gayle King captured backstage footage where Jamie Foxx admitted it was not easy to re-visit the experience.

“It was an excruciating time to be able to open those wounds every single day for three nights,” he said. “It was excruciating because the worry is what gets you. We’ve got a great show in the room, but we don’t know what they may laugh or what they may not laugh at. Any comedian will tell you that’s the thing, the worry is the thing.

“Usually, when you do a stand-up special, you go out for a year and a half and work every little nook and cranny, and then you tape it. You don’t just show up in Atlanta and turn the camera on. It’s a personal journey, and I hope I never have to – I am never going to go through this again. My next jokes will start out, ‘Knock, knock!’ I’ll do an hour and a half of ‘Knock, knock’ jokes.”

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… is streaming now on Netflix.