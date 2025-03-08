Jamie Foxx Reacts To YouTuber Claiming To Be His Biological Son

Jamie Foxx has reacted to a YouTuber named Young Tommie, who posted an emotional video claiming the actor is his biological father.

Speaking from his car, Tommie described a life of hardship despite being “born with a silver spoon.” Among other things, he noted that he had not spoken to Foxx in three years, with their last interaction occurring at a red-carpet event.

“My dad doesn’t care nothing about me,” referring to Foxx’s alleged neglect, adding that he tried to connect with him to discuss business ideas but to no avail.

The post attracted comments from critics and skeptics. However, in an Instagram post on Sunday, March 2, Jamie Foxx’s nephew known as PJ, took a moment to shut down the rumour about Foxx.

“Bro, yo, my uncle do not got a son…I’m the closest he got to a son, bro,” PJ said while looking into the camera. Foxx, also featured briefly in the video saying: “I ain’t got no godd–mn son.”

His response to the YouTuber would appear as the last time he was addressing such a rumour. Young Tommie later clarified that he posted the video mainly for trends because it was hard to gain attention these days.

Foxx has maintained his public image as a devoted father to his two daughters. Corinne Foxx, born in 1994, is a successful model, actress, and television producer. She married television executive, Joe Hooten, in September 2024.

His younger daughter, Anelise Bishop, born in 2009, maintains a lower profile but played a crucial role in Foxx’s recovery from his stroke in 2023.

In December last year, Jamie disclosed the cause of the medical emergency that left him hospitalized for weeks in April 2023.

According to the actor, the health scare was due to “a brain bleed” that caused him to have a severe stroke.

The 56-year-old entertainer opened up about his health scare in his Netflix special, “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… which premiered December 10, 2024.

Foxx said he was rushed to the hospital on April 11, 2023, after he experienced “a bad headache.”

The comic was said to be with a friend at the time of the incident and asked them for aspirin, thinking it would help the situation, but it did nothing.