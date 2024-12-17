Jamie Foxx speaks out after being struck by glass in Beverly Hills birthday altercation

Jamie Foxx has spoken out after being struck by a glass during an altercation at Mr. Chow, a Beverly Hills restaurant, while celebrating his 57th birthday.

“Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering,” a spokesperson told USA TODAY on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Oscar-winning actor addressed the incident on social media, sharing a message of resilience and gratitude with his followers.

“The devil is busy … but I’m too blessed to be stressed,” Foxx wrote on Instagram. “The devil is a lie. Can’t win here … thank you to everybody that pray and check on me. When your light is shining bright … they try to bring you darkness — but they don’t know that you’re built for it.”

Foxx also thanked fans for supporting his Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was, which has climbed to the platform’s number one spot. “The lights have been shining bright … and huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by What Had Happened Was. If you haven’t checked it out, please go check it out — it’s from my heart and my soul.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) reported that officers responded to a call shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday regarding a possible assault with a deadly weapon at Mr. Chow. Upon investigation, the report was deemed unfounded, and the incident was classified as a physical altercation between parties.

The department issued a statement confirming that a preliminary investigation had been conducted and a report documenting the battery had been filed. No arrests were made, but authorities emphasized their commitment to public safety and ongoing investigation into the matter.

Foxx has faced a tumultuous year, recently revealing details of a life-threatening medical emergency in 2023. The actor shared in his Netflix special that he suffered a brain bleed leading to a stroke, leaving him fighting for his life.

“It is a mystery,” Foxx said in the special, reflecting on the experience. “We still don’t know exactly what happened to me.”