Jamie Vardy’s luxurious £2m Italian home robbed as thieves steal cash and jewellery

The new Italian villa belonging to former Premier League winner Jamie Vardy and his wife, Rebekah, was targeted by thieves over the weekend, according to recent reports.

The family relocated to Italy this past summer after Vardy joined the Italian club Cremonese. However, their luxury home was burgled while Vardy was away playing against AS Roma on Sunday, November 23.

Reports indicate that three thieves broke into the Vardy’s luxurious villa and successfully made off with cash, high-value watches, and jewellery.

A police source suggested that the robbery was likely carefully planned, stating, “We think the gang have been watching him and his family and timed the break-in to coincide when he was away in Rome.”

Another police source provided details about the entry: “We have CCTV which shows the individuals entering the house through a window that was left open.” The thieves were on the premises for several minutes before escaping with the stolen items. A babysitter, but not Vardy’s wife, was inside the home during the break-in.

Vardy and his family relocated to the historic city of Salo in northern Italy. Their £2 million luxury home offers views overlooking the picturesque Lake Garda.

The former England striker, who is 37, signed for Cremonese as a free agent this year following his departure from Leicester City after their relegation from the Premier League.