Janny took refereeing standards to another level – Nkole

REFEREE Audrick Nkole says it will take time for Zambian whistle-men and women to reach the height retired FIFA official Janny Sikazwe set on the international stage.



Nkole, 36, said Sikazwe’s shoes are too big to fit and that there is need for dedication and commitment to equal the challenge.

Sikazwe, a renowned referee, announced his retirement from refereeing last Friday.



He officiated at two FIFA World Cups, Club World Cup, Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups, five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and CAF inter-club competitions among others.

“Sikazwe achieved a lot internationally and there will be a gap and that will take a bit of years to catch up,” Nkole said in an interview recently.

He said he travelled places with Sikazwe and one thing he learnt from the retired FIFA referee is hard work.

“For me, I moved with him and one thing he told me was the need to be firm when making decisions especially when it comes to games in North Africa. I know I cannot reach where he did but I am able to share the knowledge he gave me with others for continuity sake,” Nkole said.



Nkole is among 17 Zambian referees and assistant referees who have been selected on the FIFA panel for next year.

Other referees are Mathews Hamalila, Tryson Mwape, Patience Mumba, Gloria Sambumba and Hillary Hambaba.



And assistant referee Diana Chikotesha, who has been selected for the 2023 Algeria African Nations Championship, said she will do her best to continue putting Zambia on the international stage.

Chikotesha said she has learnt a lot from Sikazwe.



“He [Sikazwe] has shown us that all is possible when you are committed, disciplined and focused,” she said…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home