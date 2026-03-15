Japan Firmly Asserts Independence: Will Not Send Warships to Strait of Hormuz Just Because Trump Asked





In a clear demonstration of sovereign foreign policy, Japanese officials have stated they will not automatically deploy naval vessels to the Strait of Hormuz solely at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump.





According to the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation (NHK):

A senior Foreign Ministry official told NHK that Japan “will not immediately dispatch naval vessels just because Trump asked.”

Ruling Liberal Democratic Party policy chief Takayuki Kobayashi, speaking on NHK, described the legal and political threshold for any such deployment as “extremely high,” adding that Japan must “carefully consider the matter” given the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.





The statements come hours after President Trump posted on Truth Social urging Japan, China, France, South Korea, the UK, and other nations to join the U.S. in sending warships to keep the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz “open and safe” amid disruptions linked to the U.S.-Israel-Iran tensions.





Japan has made no commitment to deploy forces and emphasized that any decision will be based on its own independent assessment and constitutional constraints.





Source: Direct reporting and interviews on NHK (Japanese Broadcasting Corporation), March 15, 2026



(Confirmed across NHK World-Japan, BBC, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, and Jiji Press)