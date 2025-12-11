Japan launches a human washing machine that cleans and dries you in just 15 minutes

You can now pay $383k for this ‘human washing machine’ to cleanse you while you sit and relax yourself.

Japan has introduced a futuristic “human washing machine” — a full-body cleansing capsule.

The device uses fine microbubbles, warm mist jets, and calming music to wash and relax the user without them lifting a finger.

The machine, first shown to the public at Expo 2025 in Osaka, is designed to automate the entire bathing process.

Once inside, the capsule scans the user’s body, then begins a cycle that cleans the skin, massages muscles, and plays soothing audio. It also monitors heartbeat and vital signs throughout the wash.

A hotel in Osaka has reportedly bought the first unit, making it the world’s first commercial installation. Electronics retailer Yamada Denki is also set to display one beginning December 25.

Only 50 units will be produced in the initial run, each priced at about 60 million yen (roughly $380,000) placing it firmly in the luxury gadget category.

Developers say the machine is aimed at high-end hospitality, elderly care, and anyone who wants a fully automated spa-style bath in the future.