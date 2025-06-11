Japan may not exist by the year 2720 due to low birth rate

There is an ongoing birthrate crises in Japan as the country is now in trouble of disappearing.

Tohoku University’s Hiroshi Yoshida has warned that the country could literally vanish by the year 2720.

According to him, the country risk disappearing in the next 695 years, leaving only one child under who will be under 14 years of age.

If this eventually happen, it would mean the country now becomes the the first country to vanish in this way.

Governments is doing everything possible to get solutions to the ongoing birthrate problem in the country.

The government are yet to find a solution as more people die than those who are being born signaling the continues decline.

It was reported earlier that almost one million more d**ths than births, with 30% of the population over 65 years old.

Yoshida indicates that the main issue is the high cost of living, which makes young people think twice before having children.