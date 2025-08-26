Japan unveils a robotic tail for humans!



Scientists at Keio University have developed Arque, a biomechanical tail that replicates animal-like balance.





Powered by artificial muscles and pneumatic pressure, it moves in eight directions, acting like a pendulum to stabilize your body’s movements.





Initially created to aid elderly individuals in walking securely and preventing falls, it also holds potential for workers handling heavy loads.





Drawing inspiration from cheetahs and seahorses, this innovative tail remains in the experimental phase but highlights how technology can boost mobility and augment human capabilities.