Javier Mascherano Steps Down as Inter Miami Coach After MLS Cup Triumph

Javier Mascherano has stepped down as head coach of Inter Miami CF, citing personal reasons, just four months after guiding the team to its first-ever MLS Cup triumph.

Mascherano informed the club of his decision shortly after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home against the New York Red Bulls. The club later confirmed his resignation in an official statement released on Tuesday.

As an interim measure, Inter Miami announced that Guillermo Hoyos will step in as head coach for the upcoming matches, transitioning from his current role as sporting director.

“I want to let everyone know that, for personal reasons, I have decided to end my tenure as head coach of Inter Miami CF,” Mascherano said in a statement.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the Club for the trust they placed in me, every employee who is part of the organization for the collective effort, but especially the players, who made it possible for us to experience unforgettable moments.”

Mascherano, who previously played alongside Lionel Messi at both Argentina and FC Barcelona, spent nearly 18 months in charge after replacing Gerardo Martino in November 2024.

During his time, he led the club to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal, the Leagues Cup final, and made history by winning the MLS Cup in 2025 during his first full season.

Reacting to his departure, Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas praised his contributions:

“Javier will forever be part of this Club’s history and will always hold a special place in the Inter Miami CF family,” Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas said. “Not only for being a key part of unforgettable achievements, such as winning the MLS Cup and the team’s historic performance at the Club World Cup, but also for the example he set through his dedication and daily work leading the team.

“We respect his decision and are deeply grateful for everything he contributed, wishing him nothing but the very best in his professional and personal future.”