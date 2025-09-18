Jay Jay Banda is now hiding in a rented boarding house in Portugal

Jay Jay Banda now in Portugal



RUNAWAY former Petauke Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda is now hiding in a rented boarding house in Portugal and has promised his loyalists that he will repatriate himself to Zambia in June next year to campaign against the ruling party.



Banda whose specialty is now to go live and shower government with pit latrine language and criticism, escaped police custody in August last year while he was admitted to Chipata Central Hospital in Eastern Province.





His escape also led to the arrest of his wife Lombe Chali who was at his bed side, two police officers and three prison warders for allegedly aiding his escape.





The runaway former law maker was in January spotted in Zimbabwe, with government communicating of nabbing him.





However, attempts to extradite the former Petauke Central MP from that country only proved futile.





Since then, no one has ever talked about the former MP’s whereabouts.





Banda, who is Zambia’s most wanted fugitive with a K2 million bounty on his head, appeared live on Facebook last evening, addressing his 145,000 followers from his rented bobs in Portugal.



In his broadcast, he criticised government while assuring his supporters that he was in good health.





The former lawmaker has now started growing a faint hairline Afro and gaining some weight after a year of going without Nshima from a Matebeto restaurant in Thornpark or Long Acres…https://kalemba.news/local/jay-jay-banda-now-in-portugal/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, September 18, 2025