Jay Jay Okocha denies rumors about NFF Presidency ambition to become president of the Nigeria Football Federation

Legendary Super Eagles captain, Austin Okocha has denied rumours that he is seeking to become president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Following Tuesday’s disappointing 1-1 draw between the Super Eagles and South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, calls emerged for the Ibrahim Gusau-led NFF board to resign. Rumours then circulated that Okocha had expressed interest in running for the top position.

However, the 1994 AFCON winner dismissed the speculation, urging those behind it to stop.

“Hello everyone, I just want to use this opportunity to say that the news and post that have been circulating is false,” Okocha said. “I have not said or spoken to anyone about Nigerian football or any interest in becoming NFF president. I’m currently in Kigali attending SPORTSBIZAFRICA.

“So, I’m pleading with the people spreading false information to stop.

“I appreciate my people and understand the frustration we’re going through, but be rest assured that better days are ahead. Let’s keep believing. I know it is not easy, but we are all in it together. God bless and please let’s stay strong.”

The Super Eagles are now in danger of missing another FIFA World Cup following the draw against Group C leaders South Africa. Nigeria sit on 11 points, six adrift of Bafana Bafana, with only two matches left to play.

The team will return in October for their matchday 9 and 10 fixtures against Lesotho and Benin Republic.