Jay Jay’s friend, PF MPs support UPND candidate for Petauke

A CLOSE friend of fugitive, former Petauke Central Member of Parliament (MP) Emmanuel Banda and other PF MPs have endorsed UPND candidate Severian Lungu as the right person to take the helm of the Eastern Province constituency in the forthcoming by-election.

Chipangali PF MP Andrew Lubusha, a close ally of Jay Jay said God has given Petauke Central residents another chance to redeem themselves with the by-election so that they can vote for Lungu and work with Government of the day.

Lubusha said it was important for the people of Petauke to work with the government of the day in order for their constituency to develop.

He applauded President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership which he described as inclusive when it comes to delivering development.

“President Hakainde Hichilema has been so inclusive. He has made sure that the chiefs have been supported in many ways.”

“God indeed loves the people of Petauke because he has given them another chance to redeem themselves and work with the government of the day led by President Hichilema. So we urge the people of Petauke to support Severian, the candidate for UPND,” said Lubusha.

He added that the UPND candidate is a noble leader who has been devoted to his constituency for quite some time.

“Severian is a very noble leader of very good character and he’s been in Petauke for quite some time, he is an indigenous son of the soil, there are so many good things that comes out of working with the government of the day so let the people of Petauke give Severian the opportunity to lead them so they can grow,” he advised.

And independent MP for Chasefu, Misheck Nyambose said some parts of Eastern Province were abandoned during the PF as development was not distributed equally.

He stated that since President Hichilema took office, the province has witnessed equal development regardless of one’s political affiliation.

“I just want to assure the people of Petauke that we will work very hard to ensure that Severian Lungu will be elected as the MP for Petauke so you can enjoy your cake in peace,” said Nyambose.

The two Parliamentarians made these remarks, when they accompanied State House Special Assistant for Political Affairs Levy Ngoma who paid a courtesy call on Chief Mumbi of the Nsenga people of Petauke District.

Msanzala PF MP Elias Daka reiterated that he will ensure that the UPND candidate makes it through as the best choice for the people of Petauke.

Meanwhile, PF faction president, Miles Sampa threatened to expell the three PF MPs that rendered support to the UPND candidates in the February 6, Parliamentary by-election in Petauke Central.

“The Constitution is very clear. The 3 Eastern MPs have voluntarily resigned from the PF to UPND. We will be writing to Parliament and ECZ to remind them to hold by-elections in 90 days,” posted Sampa on Facebook.

“The law says the 3 won’t be eligible to recontest even under the UPND.”

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, January 14, 2025