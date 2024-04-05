Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival Gets Canceled Again

Recently, it was announced that Jay-Z’s Made In America music festival, hosted annually in Philly, has been canceled this year. The event was originally scheduled to take place in September of this year, and while an official lineup was never announced, it was expected to feature several high-profile acts.

The unfortunate news was shared on the festival’s official Twitter/X account earlier today. “Since its inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music & community – from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses & shining a light on important causes,” the statement begins. “It has strived for accessibility, eliminating barriers through affordable tickets and location.”

Jay-Z’s Made In America Called Off For The Second Year In A Row

“As purveyors of change, the Made In America executive production team is reimagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do,” the announcement also reads. “We promise an exciting return to the festival.” The specific reason the festival was called off has yet to be revealed. Sadly, this isn’t the first time it’s gotten canceled, however. Last year, it was called off due to “severe circumstances outside of production control.” Lizzo and SZA were previously announced as headliners, with other artists like Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Latto, and more scheduled to perform.

While an official explanation for the cancelation is unconfirmed, social media users have already come through with plenty of theories. The current state of Philly, an upcoming Beyonce tour, and even Diddy’s federal investigation are at the top of the list. What do you think of the Made In America music festival getting canceled for the second year in a row? Are you surprised? Why do you think it got canceled? What about organizers promising “an exciting return” to the fest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.