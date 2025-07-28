Jealous boyfriend allegedly douses girlfriend with petrol, sets her ablaze

A 22-year-old South African woman, Nompumelelo Gumede, is fighting for her life in ICU after she was set ablaze by her boyfriend and father of her two-year-old child.

The horrific domestic violence incident occurred in eMalahleni, Witbank, Mpumalanga province.

According to preliminary reports, the suspect, in a fit of jealousy, allegedly doused Nompumelelo and his own sister with petrol before locking them inside a room and setting it on fire.

The sister had reportedly tried to protect Nompumelelo from the assault.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, as details of the gruesome attack continue to emerge. Both victims suffered extensive burn injuries and remain in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and is expected to appear in court on Monday, July 28, facing charges of attempted murder and arson.

Gender-based violence activists are calling for swift justice and stronger protection measures for women.

“This is yet another example of how unsafe women are, even in their own homes,” one local activist said.

As Nompumelelo lies in hospital, her future uncertain, her family and supporters hope for her recovery and for justice to be served swiftly.