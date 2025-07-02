Jealousy Woman throws acid on her 21-year-old friend 

A 21-year-old woman named Shraddha Das suffered severe burn injuries after being attacked with acid by her estranged friend out of jealousy, in the Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, India.

The incident happened on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at approximately 10:30 p.m. in Awadhpuri Colony, Madhya Pradesh, which is under the Gaurighat police station’s jurisdiction.

According to the police, Ishita Sahu, 22, attacked the victim after calling her outside her home.

Following a brief exchange at the gate, Ishita allegedly threw acid at Shraddha before running away.

Shraddha was transported to a private hospital after suffering 50% burns.

According to doctors, she is now in a stable state.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that jealousy may have been the motivation for the attack.

It was reported that the two young women, who had once been close friends, had stopped communicating in recent months.

“Statements collected during the inquiry suggest that Ishita was envious of Shraddha’s progress and independence. The victim had reportedly blocked Ishita’s phone number two months ago and ceased all communication,” police said.

Ishita Sahu has been arrested and is currently being interrogation. Efforts are also underway to locate her parents, who are reportedly absconding.

According to the victim’s mother, the motive appears to be deep-rooted jealousy.

Shraddha’s mother claims Ishita was consumed by envy, stating, “Shraddhahad everything…comforts, stability, and ambition. Ishita had none of it. She wanted everything that Shraddha had.”