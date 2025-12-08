Jean Kapata allowed export of Mukula, shared land in Forest 27 – Davies Mwila



FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila has accused former Lands minister Jean Kapata of sharing land with her friends and family in Forest 27.





Mwila has also claimed that Kapata allowed the export of Mukula despite her ministry then having banned the harvesting and exporting of the wood.



Appearing on Diamond TV on Friday, Mwila said many people contributed to the fall of PF and the former Lands minister was one of them.





He, however, explained that the loss of power should not be blamed on one person alone.



“Should I say Jean Kapata made us lose power just because she allowed people to export Mukula and shared Forest 27 land with other people. We lost power collectively, let’s not blame each other,” he stated.





This came to light after surviving former PF president Miles Sampa accused Mwila in a Facebook posting of being behind the party’s loss of power.





Mwila also acknowledged that the Given Lubinda led faction has to look for a different party which it has to use in the incoming general election as the papers for the party are with Mafinga member of parliament Robert Chabinga.





“PF as a party will not be given to us. The only thing we are going to do is use another party. Meaning there will be no PF after 2026 elections. The top leadership must realise that talking about PF is gone. We have to use Plan B. Plan B was supposed to come from Lungu who was president at that time but he died without giving us a leader,” he said.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 8, 2025