JEAN, CHALIKOSA ARE SETTING BAD STANDARDS FOR CHILDREN, SAYS PASTOR CHILUBA … as rival PF camps continue unleashing insults in WhatsApp blogs

Jean Kapata and Sylvia Chalikosa are setting bad standards to children for insulting and justifying industry, says Healing Word Ministry Overseer Pastor Moses Chiluba.

And PF central committee member Paul Moonga has urged his fellow committee members and former Lands minister Kapata to apologise for her insult.

However, PF WhatsApp blogs have descended into competition platforms of who can insult the most, with a known Given Lubinda supporter Ackim Banda, categorising Chishimba Kambwili’s supporters as dogs for supporting a man who “wears diapers”, and his supporters also counter insulting his opponents.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, pastor Chiluba said Kapata was speaking from the abundance of the heart, referring to the Scripture in the Bible that says that from the abundance of one’s heart the mouth speaks.

“So when people start howling insults, mumitima mwalisula insele (it means the same is filled with insults in their hearts). It’s just that people don’t follow the Bible. Me I cannot say what is not in my heart. Whatever I say it is something in my heart. And you media people are the ones who are supposed to be covering and letting the people know the wrongs that people are doing,” he said.

Pastor Chiluba urged Kapata to stop speaking anyhow and for her colleague Chalikosa to stop justifying the insults.

“Number 1, they are parents and the children are hearing what the parents are saying. They are setting bad standards. So they should not just be saying whatever comes in the mind they say it. They should speak knowing they are parents,” pastor Chiluba said. “They should speak knowing that they are national leaders. Leadership does not end when you lose the election. What if we want to elect, or the nation wants to re-elect them with that kind of behavior? At what point do they respect themselves?”

He also dismissed Kapata and Chalikosa’s argument that the former was tested to the limit and that was why she came out the way she did.

“Awe tefyochiba iyo (No, it’s not like that). They should not even justify that,” pastor Chiluba said.

And Moonga said he listens to most of the insults in the blogs but he usually chooses to remain silent in order to avoid… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/jean-chalikosa-are-setting-bad-standards-for-children-says-pastor-chiluba-as-rival-pf-camps-continue-unleashing-insults-in-whatsapp-blogs/