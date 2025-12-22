Jeffrey Epstein seen kissing, cuddling little girls in shocking new photos released by DOJ

The latest tranche of Epstein files photos released by the Justice Department includes disturbing pictures that appear to show the late pedophile kissing and cozying up to little girls.

The never-before-seen images were framed and displayed at his sprawling estate on Little St. James Island in the US Virgin Islands.

One image, displayed on a wall, shows a n@ked infant in a bath.

The unnamed kids appear to be much younger than the teenagers whom Epstein copped to paying for sex as part of his sweetheart deal with federal prosecutors in 2008.

The new photos come as one whistleblower was vindicated by the document dump after she said she warned the FBI in 1996 about Epstein’s sickening interest in child porn0graphy.



It’s not clear who the children are, or if any of them are Epstein’s victims.

In the new photos, the disgraced financier is seen draped in a robe, with his eyes closed as he cradles what appears to be a very young blonde girl in his arms.

Another shows him smiling while seated in a seat on a private jet with his arm wrapped around a young girl wearing a powder blue sweatshirt.

Epstein looks directly at the camera as he kisses a redheaded girl wearing what appears to be pigtails in a third chilling photo.

One other deeply unsettling photo shows a picture on one of Epstein’s walls of a naked baby taking a bath in a sink.

In each instance, the girls’ faces are redacted with large black boxes, a measure the DOJ says it took to protect the identities of potential victims.



The photos were among thousands of heavily redacted Epstein records released by the DOJ on Friday to comply with a congressionally mandated 30-day deadline.

Their release closely follows the revelation that a former employee of Epstein’s alerted the FBI that he was interested in “child porn0graphy” but that the feds apparently did nothing.

Maria Farmer, whom the convicted s£x trafficker hired to help purchase art, filed a complaint against him on Sept. 3, 1996, midway through former Epstein pal Bill Clinton‘s second term in office but he somehow escaped facing significant legal scrutiny for another decade.



She has publicly claimed for years that she tried to inform the authorities about Epstein’s and his madam, Ghislaine Maxwell’s, predatory behavior, but the FBI didn’t publicly confirm she had filed a complaint until the latest batch of documents were released.

Epstein d!ed of an apparent su!cide in August 2019 in a federal prison in Manhattan as he was awaiting trial on federal s£x trafficking charges.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence following her 2021 conviction on federal charges, including s£x trafficking and conspiracy.