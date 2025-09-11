Jeffrey Epstein’s former assistant reveals leaders and celebrities she claims to have met with him

Jeffrey Epstein’s former assistant has claimed she had met with major celebrities and even a royal during her time with the disgraced financer.

Epstein’s former employee, who remains anonymous, made claims in a 238-page book, called The First Fifty Years, compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell years prior.

The full book, which was given to Congress by Epstein’s estate, was released by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee after Democrats only revealed the one Donald Trump page.

It claims that she met big names during her time with Epstein, during his alleged reign of crime against minors and women.

This also comes after a ‘birthday book’ of Epstein’s was released to the public, which contains alleged messages sent to the late convicted sex offender from US presidents.

It is said it contained messages and pictures from many, including US presidents.

Epstein was well known to have made friends with the rich and powerful during his life, particularly US President Donald Trump, who has claimed his alleged birthday message is ‘a fake thing’ and that it’s not even his signature.

While it’s not known exactly who else Epstein was well-acquainted with during his crimes, his former assistant made mention that she had met Prince Andrew through the financer.

Now, Epstein and Prince Andrew’s relationship has caused a long time of controversy.

It all came out when the late Virginia Giuffre accused both the Prince and Epstein of abuse, before she sadly died by suicide at her home in Australia in April this year, at the age of 41.

Her book, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, was finished about a year ago, and it’s set to be published posthumously which will dive into exactly what she claims happened during her time with both men.

Not only does the former employee say she met the prince, but she also claimed to have ‘seen the private quarters of Buckingham Palace’ and ‘sat on the Queen of England’s throne.’

The 2003 book also revealed the woman said Epstein flew her around the world and introduced her to many high-profile figures, celebrities, world leaders and royals.

She said Epstein changed her life after the pair met when she was 22 and a divorcee working at a hotel restaurant.

“I have met Prince Andrew, President Clinton, Sultan of Brunei, Donald Trump, Antonio Vergas, Naomi Campbell, Stephanie Seymour, Peter Brant, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, brilliant scientists, lawyers and businessmen,” she said in her letter.

“I have flown on the Concorde, gone sky-diving, taken a flying lesson, been scuba-diving, para-sailing, attended a Victoria Secret fashion show, seen the private quarters of Buckingham Palace, sat on the Queen of England’s throne, rode on a race-track with Max Papis, learned countless skills…”

Aside from the compliments about him, there were also risqué pictures herself in a bikini, posing for whoever was taking the image.

Her note ended with: “what else can I say butt…”

On the Assistant section of the book, it also has a handwritten note to Epstein that reads: “And thought you might like … some bikini shots!”

However, it’s not confirmed whether she wrote the note, or if someone else did.