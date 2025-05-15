Jennifer Lopez gets stitches after stage accident during AMAs rehearsal

Actress and singer, Jennifer Lopez is tough — but even J.Lo isn’t immune to on-stage accidents.

While prepping for her upcoming performance at the American Music Awards, the 55-year-old entertainment icon took a hit to the face that left her bruised and needing stitches.

She shared the moment with fans via Instagram Stories, posting a close-up photo holding an ice pack to her swollen nose and eye with the caption:

“So this happened.”

Turns out, it wasn’t just a bump — the injury happened mid-rehearsal and was serious enough to call in celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond for stitches.

Thankfully, she’s okay and recovering — and yes, still expected to slay the AMAs stage.