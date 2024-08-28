Jennifer Lopez is reportedly relieved after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.

The singer, 55, is said to be ‘relieved’ after taking the official step to end her marriage to the Batman star, 52, on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

Jennifer is ‘doing as well as she can’ even though she ‘didn’t want a divorce’ from the actor, who was recently linked to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter, Kathleen ‘Kick’ Kennedy, 36, a source told People.

‘It’s been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind,’ the insider shared.

‘She didn’t want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around.’

‘After filing for divorce, she seems relieved,’ the source shared.

‘Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision. She’s surrounded by a lot of love and support. She’ll be fine. She’s strong and always comes out on top.’

Jennifer filed the divorce paperwork herself, and she did not have an attorney listed as representing her, though she may have an attorney listed in the future.

She cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the divorce filing.

Although she was the one to file, and Ben appears to have opted not to do so, Us Weekly reported on Friday that he was allegedly well aware of her plans.

According to an insider, the estranged couple had ‘already agreed to these terms before she filed.’

They said the two had ‘had gone through all the details’ of the filing in advance, describe it as a ‘planned’ event, rather than a filing designed to take Ben by surprise.

‘JLo finally pulled the trigger because that was their agreement that she would file, and she was the one who ultimately made the decision,’ the source added.

She listed the date of their separation as April 26.

Jennifer and Ben were married in an intimate ceremony on July 16, 2022, but they later tied the knot a second time for family and friends at Ben’s estate in South Carolina on August 20, 2022, two years to the day before she filed for divorce.

They first got engaged at the end of 2002 but broke it off a year later before calling quits on their relationship for good in 2004.

Meanwhile, Ben has reportedly been spotted hanging out with RFK Jr.’s daughter Kick in recent weeks.