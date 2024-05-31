Jennifer Lopez Thanks Fans For Making ATLAS Movie Most-Watched On Netflix Worldwide

fans who have watched Jennifer Lopez’s new movie, ATLAS, have many compliments for the actress and singer, whose work has since been rated number one on Netflix.

The production, which premiered, last week has become the most-watched movie worldwide, Jenifer announced early this week, thanking her fans for the support.

“Gracias for making ATLAS number 1 worldwide on Netflix. I love you all so much,” she wrote on her timeline, with many of the followers responding with congratulatory messages and positive reviews about the production.

“Just watched it now. One of your best performances, congrats…” a follower wrote. “We love you too, please keep making more movies. We got you. Well deserved for all your hard work. An amazing inspiration, you are.”

“I’m so happy for you and the cast! Just finished watching just now again and I still cried and laughed with you and Smith. I can’t tell you how it’s amazing to me I finally have my favorite Queen in a Sci-Fi Movie…it’s literally my favorite genre! Love you so much,” another satisfied viewer added.

Jennifer Lopez, in a recent interview, described ATLAS as “not just a film but a story of “love and friendship. The Can’t Get Enough singer “feels proud” about the project and did some introspection about it as well.

“I always feel like the movies I do somehow mirror where I’m at in my life and also help to kind of push me forward into the next chapter…The first time I read the script for ATLAS, I felt passionate about the story, particularly the friendship story at the core of it,” she stated about the film.

It will be recalled that soon after launching her new album This is Me…Now, Jennifer Lopez jumped on to acting.

According to the plot in ATLAS, Jennifer plays the role of “a government analyst who’s hurled to a distant world on a quest to defeat her oldest enemy.”

ATLAS, described as a “galaxy-spanning adventure, tells the story of ATLAS Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), “a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, who joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.”