Jesse Lingard terminates contract with South Korean club

Former Manchester United and England midfielder, Jesse Lingard, has agreed to terminate his contract with FC Seoul for a ‘new challenge’.

Lingard, 32, had joined the K League side on a free transfer in February 2024 in a shock move.

He has made 66 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals and providing 10 assists.

FC Seoul qualified for the AFC Champions League after finishing fourth in his first season at the club, but finished sixth in the 12-team league in their recently concluded 2024-25 season.

Lingard, who is set to make his final appearance for the club in the AFC Champions League next week against Melbourne City, has thanked fans an ‘unforgettable experience’.

‘After positive discussions with FC Seoul, we have mutually agreed that I will be leaving the club at the end of the 2025 season, with my final game on December 10th,’ Lingard said.

‘This wasn’t an easy decision. My time in South Korea has been unbelievable — the football, the atmosphere, and the passion around this club have been top-class.

‘The love, support and the appreciation you have shown towards me for these last 2 years has been truly amazing.

‘Playing football here has been an unforgettable experience and one I will always value.

‘I want to thank FC Seoul, my teammates, the staff, and everyone associated at the club for trusting me and welcoming me from day one.

‘I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to play for such a massive club.’

FC Seoul confirmed it had attempted to extend Lingard’s contract, but he had expressed a desire for a ‘new challenge’.

The club described Lingard as being a ‘symbol’ for the whole league and praised his dedication.

‘Lingard is the most valuable player in K League history,’ an FC Seoul statement read.

‘He has represented FC Seoul for the past two years, demonstrating a unique presence that not only boosts the team’s performance but also significantly enhances the brand value and prestige of the club.

‘He has also created a sensation, becoming a symbol of not only the team but also the entire K League. FC Seoul has been pursuing an extension option for Lingard, allowing him to remain with the club for a longer period.

‘However, Lingard has expressed his deep satisfaction with his time at FC Seoul over the past two years and respects the club, but believes now is the right time to take on a new challenge and has expressed his desire to embark on the next stage of his football journey.

‘FC Seoul had a long and deep conversation with Lingard to persuade him to stay with the team a little longer, but Lingard’s will was clear, and above all, Lingard’s dedication to the team over the past two years and his role as captain symbolised FC Seoul beyond his status as a foreign player, so FC Seoul decided to accept the player’s request with gratitude and respect.

‘FC Seoul would like to express its infinite respect and gratitude to Lingard, who has consistently done everything for the team while rewriting the history of the K League and the club, and will also send its full support to the player for his decision that must have taken a long time to consider and for his new challenge.