“JET DOWN!” Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Claims Strike on U.S. Warplane in Dramatic Showdown





A fresh wave of tension has erupted after Iran claimed it shot down a U.S. F-18 fighter jet in a high-stakes confrontation over the Indian Ocean





In a bold statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its air defence systems successfully targeted the aircraft near Chabahar, alleging the jet was brought down by advanced, domestically developed missile technology. Footage released by Iranian sources purports to show the moment of impact, though the claims remain unverified.





If confirmed, the incident would mark a rare and dramatic escalation with only a handful of similar cases recorded, including during the Gulf War and the Bosnian War.





Iranian officials hailed the strike as a “major victory,” warning that any further incursions would be met with decisive force, as tensions between Tehran and Washington threaten to spiral further.