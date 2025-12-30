Jet Li still hasn’t gotten over Aaliyah since the day she passed away.



According to Jet Li, in an old interview that has resurfaced and is now going viral, he opened up about how her d-eath af-fected him.





“I feel säd visiting America because I always think about Aaliyah,” he said, adding that it’s one of the reasons he finds it di-fficult to go there.





This has sparked massive reactions online and revived interest in the movie they made together before her d-eath, Romeo Must D!£.





The film went platinum in the hood and sold out worldwide. She only have a short career, but left with a massive legacy





Many people still wish Aaliyah never d!£d, because she’s very talented and would have been bigger than Beyoncé ever



RIP Aaliyah ️