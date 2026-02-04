US former first lady Jill Biden’s ex-husband has been arrested and charged with murd£r in the de@th of his current wife.

William Stevenson, 77, was taken into custody Monday and is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the de@th of Linda Stevenson, according to a grand jury indictment filed in Delaware.

New Castle County police did not provide details on the death, but an initial release had noted that officers responded to a domestic dispute on Dec. 28 at a residence in the Wilmington area.

Linda Stevenson was found unresponsive in the living room and d!ed despite lifesaving measures by officers at the scene. The press release at the time said that her body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

In Linda Stevenson’s obituary, the 64-year old was described by loved ones as “deeply family-oriented,” and a big Philadelphia Eagles fan. It also said she founded a small bookkeeping business in the final years of her life.

A cause of death was not included in the statement on William Stevenson’s arrest. The grand jury’s indictment Monday was the result of an “extensive weekslong investigation” into the de@th, police said.

William Stevenson is currently in custody at the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $500,000 cash bail, police said. It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney