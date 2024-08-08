JJ Banda’s wife still in detention

JJ’s wife still in detention



Lombe Chali, one of Emmanuel JJ Banda’s three wives remains detained at Chipata Central Police on suspicions of aiding her husband escape from lawful custody as he was being treated at Chipata General Hospital.









The Petauke Central member of parliament who is facing an non bailable charge of aggravated robbery was remanded at Namuseche Correctional Facility in Chipata but got admitted to Chipata General Hospital on August 1.



He is said to have escaped from the health facility through a window standing more than two meters high on Sunday evening and manhunt has been underway since.





Government chief spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa announced yesterday that investigative agencies had so far made progress in finding the location where Banda was hiding.



Mweetwa revealed that government had established that Banda’s escape was a well orchestrated plan whose execution involved a number of people.



Mweetwa who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Madai said police and other agencies of the security of the state were closing in on all those who helped in the escape and their sponsors.



“Currently, Emmanuel Jay Banda is believed to be hiding within traceable vicinity, or in other words, within neighborhoods were he may easily be brought back into lawful custody of the state so that the wheels of justice can continue to prevail,” Mweetwa said.



“So the Nation should know that, that particular wife is the one who was in his presence at the time of securing his privacy so that the security ‘guards’ or police or wardens who were in charge to secure his presence could give that opportunity for his flight,” Mweetwa added.



Mweetwa reiterated that JayJay’s case is not a political matter but a criminal matter that is being treated just like any other criminal matter in the nation, urging individuals with the habit of preemptive assertions about the state of affairs relating to the matter, to refrain at all times.



“They are seems to be a pattern from certain colleagues who when Emmanuel Banda was said to have been abducted, even before many people could comment about him having been found, they were quick to say, he had been found in Kafue, they were also quick to begin to question about his were about, just upon his disappearance,” Mweetwa said.



The minister added that government was looking upon such kind of conduct with disdain, urging citizens, particularly lawmakers to exercise some level of responsibility and not be the ones in the forefront of disinformation and misinformation.



He said when leaders like lawmakers speak, unsuspecting ordinary citizens take their message to be the Gospel truth.



Mweetwa said government will keep updating the nation on necessary information regarding the matter, not because it is special, but because it an important one, distinguishable to others as the person involved is a member of parliament, elected to represent people.



“His disappearance attracts not just his constituency and National attention, but the international community as well gets concerned about such kinds of occurrences in the nation. For now, we ask for calm amongst his electorates, and amongst his electorates and amongst citizens and just like the alleged abduction, we are hopeful that he will be brought back in good health so that he can continue were he left,” said Mweetwa.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba August 8, 2024