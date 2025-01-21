Joe Budden Claims Drake Is Ruining Hip Hop With UMG Lawsuit

Joe Budden has ripped Drake for filing a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar‘s “Not Like Us,” calling him a “Karen” who is ruining Hip Hop.

The rapper-turned-podcaster aired his grievances with the bombshell suit on the latest episode of his eponymous show, adding to the chorus of criticism aimed at the 6 God for taking legal action in a rap beef.

During a lengthy and scathing segment, Budden accused Drizzy of being a hypocrite over his claim that UMG incited a 2024 shooting at his Toronto home, as well as multiple trespassing incidents, by promoting “Not Like Us” and its “threatening” lyrics.

“When [Drake] and I got into whatever we got into and them fans showed up to my house, he incentivized that, he cheered them on, he put them on a public platform, he applauded that behavior,” he said.

He also criticized Drake’s tough-guy persona by saying: “You at the game running around with this n-gga that has been threatening Kendrick saying, ‘I’ma kill you, I’ma do X, Y, Z,’” referring to fellow Canadian rapper Top5 who recently beat a murder case and threatened to shoot Kendrick if he comes to Toronto.

“You know how you running around with and you know what you doing and you know what you threatening. So if you that, then be that. But don’t be that and also Karen out […] I don’t like it. It’s nasty and disgusting.”

Budden added: “That’s my beef with ‘Mob Ties’ Drake. I miss Drake. There are too many artists that are suffering from an identity crisis or begin to lose themselves when they get in this shit. I miss original Drake.

“The n-gga with the Blackberry and the corny T-shirts that couldn’t dress with no beard that everybody just wanted to get next to and get some of that corny sauce. Y’all knew that n-gga wasn’t like us, but he had the magic touch.”