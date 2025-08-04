Johannesburg man ordered to pay child support for twins conceived via sp33rm donation





A married man has been ordered by the Johannesburg High Court to pay child support for twins conceived through sperm donation.





The ruling, delivered on July 24, 2025, stems from a dispute between the man and his ex-girlfriend, who sought financial support after losing her job.





The man, whose identity is withheld, donated sperm to his former partner after their romantic relationship ended, with the procedure conducted at a licensed fertility clinic.





He claims to have signed a “Sperm Donor Consent” form under an alias, intending to act solely as a donor without parental responsibilities.





However, the mother argued that their relationship continued intermittently post-donation, and that the man had provided financial support, leading the children to view him as their father.





The court found that the man failed to prove a clear, legally binding agreement absolving him of parental duties.





Citing South Africa’s Children’s Act, which prioritizes the best interests of the child, the judge ruled that declaring the man a non-parent would leave the twins without a legal father, potentially depriving them of support.





The man’s application to be exempt from parental obligations was dismissed, and he was ordered to pay maintenance.





The decision has sparked debate about the balance between donor intentions and children’s rights, with implications for future sperm donation cases in South Africa.