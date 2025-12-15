JOHN CENA RETIRES FROM WWE, CELEBRATED BY FAMOUS PALS LIKE TOM BRADY AND JELLY ROLL

JOHN Cena officially retired from professional wrestling last weekend, with the occasion celebrated by the likes of Tom Brady and Jelly Roll.

The 48-year-old star said goodbye to ring after his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, facing off against fellow WWE star Gunther.

Cena is the most decorated wrestler in WWE history, so it only makes sense that the GOAT himself Tom Brady send a message.

“Congratulations on an incredible career. You’ve impacted the lives of so many people inside the ring and outside the ring. Good luck in your last match. I hope you fare better in yours than I did in mine,” Brady said in a message played before the competition.

Jelly Roll shared a similar message referencing Cena’s record-breaking 17th WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 41, saying, “John Cena, the legendary, never seen 17. Man, thank you for all these years. Thank you for the inspiration. Thank you for being the role model that we all needed. You deserve this, brother. Congratulations, happy retirement.”

Speaking in the lead up to his retirement match, Cena told “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he is serious about never wrestling again.

“It’s weird, there’s a lot of skepticism out there because this has never been done before. I wanted to give people so much lead time – is being able to perform for two decades, people allowing me into their living rooms week after week, 52 weeks a year, no reruns, you do feel a connection with people. I wanted to give people a heads up so people could process whatever closure they wanted for the 13th,” he said.

However, he has confirmed plans to stay involved with the WWE beyond his final match.

Speaking to Tom Rinaldi in an interview for WWE’s YouTube channel, Cena said, “I will be an ambassador to WWE. I’m already signed on for another five years. I was like, ‘Please, as long as you can do it. I would like to be in this family as an employee, as a contributing part for as long as I can.’ “

And Cena is excited to see what the future holds in his new role for the company which launched his career in 2002.

“It’s not my time to perform anymore. I have a bunch of strengths and gifts that I can pass on,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the second mountain of being an ambassador. Maybe ambassadorship comes with letting more people know to watch this, which was my goal in the first place.”

He added, “And maybe mentorship to talent I wouldn’t spend time with where I can sit and be like, ‘Who are you really? How can I get the rapping moment on the bus? I want that guy or girl on TV.’ I’m looking forward to that stuff.”

