JOHN GENERAL C0LLAPSES AT COURT!

Miracle Impact Ministries International overseer John Nundwe, alias, John General, c0llapsed yesterday and was rushed to the hospital.

His surety told Lusaka magistrate Amy Chilangwa this morning that Prophet Nundwe failed to attend court today because he has been unwell.

Ruth Simundombe, also produced a sick note as evidence for the accused’s sickness.

“He has been feeling weak and dizzy and yesterday, he just c0llapsed and we rushed him to the hospital at Matero Level One Hospital,” Ms Simundombe said.

The cleric was supposed to appear in court for continued trial in a case he is facing allegations of r@pe.

©Zambia Daily Mail