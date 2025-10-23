John Sangwa and Dolika Banda have partnered to kick out HH in 2026

Ms Dolika Banda joins the Movement for National Renewal (MNR)! 



MEDIA STATEMENT



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

23 October 2025





John P. Sangwa SC and Ms. Dolika Banda Unite Under the Movement for National Renewal (MNR) to Champion a People-Driven Zambia





We, **John P. Sangwa SC and Ms. Dolika Banda**, are honoured to announce a new chapter in our shared commitment to building a better Zambia, a Zambia where citizens are not bystanders, but active participants in shaping the future of our nation.





After a period of deep reflection, consultation, and dialogue, we have resolved to work together under the **Movement for National Renewal (“MNR”)**: a people centred movement dedicated to restoring integrity, accountability, and purpose to Zambian public life. This partnership is founded on a shared conviction that Zambia’s future must be reclaimed by its citizens, not as spectators but as active architects of a just, prosperous, and united Republic.





We are united by a profound conviction that Zambia’s renewal must begin with her citizens. We recognise that true transformation will not emerge from our already tired institutions alone, but also from an awakened and empowered citizenry taking responsibility for the nation’s political direction, economic progress, social welfare, and human development. It is time for every Zambian to reclaim both voice and agency in shaping the country’s destiny.





Our collaboration is therefore, not driven by personal ambition or political convenience, but by purpose, principle, and the urgent call for national transformation. Together, we are building a movement anchored in integrity, guided by competence, and sustained by our collective patriotism. We seek to restore honour in leadership, foster inclusive economic opportunity, and build a just and equitable society for all.





Such a renewal demands more than just participation; it calls for a higher standard of national dialogue and leadership, one defined not by credentials or privilege, but by moral courage, sincerity of intention and a selfless devotion to the Republic.





Through the MNR we call upon like-minded Zambians from all walks of life, provinces, and communities, to join us in this national cause for renewal. Our immediate goal is to mobilise **one million supporters by 31 December 2025**, united by conscience, conviction, and a desire to rebuild Zambia on a foundation of truth, transparency, accountability, through the power of the voter’s card.





We firmly believe that when citizens unite around a common purpose, no obstacle is insurmountable. In the coming days, we will host a **joint public engagement** to share more details about this partnership, outline our strategic objectives, roadmap and engage directly with citizens and stakeholders. This will not be a monologue, but a dialogue with the people.





By all intents and purposes, this is more than an alliance; it is **a national awakening**, a solemn call to renewal. It is a summons to every Zambian who believes that our country can rise again: stronger, fairer, recognisable, and united in purpose. The hour for doubt has passed; the moment for courage is upon us.





Together, in faith and determination, we can, and we will build the Zambia we all deserve.



For God, for Country, for the People.