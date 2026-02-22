John Sangwa confident MNR will hit 1 million membership target before deadline!

Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa has expressed confidence that the Movement for National Renewal-MNR will meet its target of registering one million members by the end of this month.

Mr. Sangwa launched MNR in October last year, a civic platform aimed at mobilizing citizens to rebuild the nation on the foundations of integrity, truth and constitutional discipline.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sangwa says the party has already registered more than 600,000 members, placing the campaign slightly over halfway toward its goal.

Mr. Sangwa has emphasized that the February 28, 2026 deadline remains unchanged and will not be extended, despite the cut-off date drawing closer.

He adds that the ongoing membership registration drive will continue as scheduled, with logistical plans and mobilization programmes proceeding without any adjustments.

-Phoenix F