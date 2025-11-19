By CIC PRESS TEAM



JOHN SANGWA DRAGS HIS PARTY MEMBERS TO COURT FOR EATING HIS MONEY WITHOUT WORKS TO SHOW.





Constitutional Lawyer who is also President of an opposition political party John Sangwa has vowed to sue members of political party for eating his money without recruiting any members.

Speaking in Lusaka this afternoon, Mr Sangwa wondered how his party central committee members could use K500,000 within a month without bringing a single new member to his political party.

https://youtu.be/3nO22bdl_aY?si=yjnqAfKmbxqp8SmC

“It’s difficult to ran a political party. People only eat your money without doing any work. I refuse to lose K500,000 within a month; therefore, I will sue to recover the misused funds”, vowed John Sangwa.