John Sangwa on video doing rounds

The 2 minutes 52-seconds video clip, which is doing the rounds on social media is part of a two- and half-hour long interview that took place soon after the election in 2021, and broadcast in two segments.

Many such clips will emerge, but context is always important. That portion of the interview was in response to a question I was asked as to why, according to the interviewer, I appear not to fear those in authority. This was after the successful campaign against the enactment of Bill No. 10 and the unsuccessful challenge of President Lungu’s eligibility to contest in the 2021 election.

I deemed it necessary to address the question for the benefit of the people. There is a distinction between respecting someone we have accorded the privilege to occupy the office of President and fearing him. Whilst we must respect him on account of the office he holds, we must never fear, but hold him accountable for his actions. One is President because, we the people, have made that decision.

The ultimate authority rests collectively with us as a people and not with him. The President is not our master but our servant. The authority he enjoys is conferred by us, not in him, but in the office he occupies. Accepting this fact is at the heart of good governance.

We must never fear a person occupying the office of President. He is flesh and blood like all of us. He is a human being with all the flaws.



In that interview I discussed not only President Lungu, but all the persons that have had the privilege of occupying the office of President, I had the privilege to interact with before assuming the office of President, during and after, such as Kaunda, Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Sata and Lungu.



I discussed all of them to show that there was nothing special about them. After all, all Presidents come from among us and like all of us, they are all flawed human beings. For that reason, it is crucial that once we elect a President, we remain vigilant and hold him accountable.

In that part of the interview, I sought to show that President Lungu is just like any other human being with all the weaknesses, but who nonetheless had the rare privilege to ascend to the office of President.



There are several lessons to be gleaned from the Presidents that we have had. One of them is that character is important. The office of President cannot change you but brings out who you are. Character is formed over a lifetime. The second lesson is that before according any one the privilege to occupy the office of President, it is important to interrogate whether one has the requisite skill set for the job of President. Again, skills are acquired and developed over a lifetime.



No person can give what is not in him. This is partly the reason why the country is where it is after nearly sixty years of independence.