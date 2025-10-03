JOHN SANGWA VOWS TO REPLACE HH AS PRESIDENT IN 2026

Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa has confirmed his intention to contest the 2026 presidential elections, shifting his focus from the courtroom to the highest office in the land.

A report by Kalemba, Sangwa said his decision to run is anchored on the collective will of Zambians, stressing that true national renewal cannot be achieved through the effort of one individual alone.

“That future will not be built by one person alone, but by all of us acting together: each fulfilling our constitutional duty and demanding the same of those who lead us,” Sangwa said. “I am ready to serve, but only if the people of Zambia are ready to walk this path with me. Renewal cannot come from my sacrifice alone, but from our collective decision to change course together.”

He emphasized the need for a Zambia where corruption is firmly rejected, citizens live responsibly within their means, and the Constitution is treated as a living guide rather than a document left on paper.

Sangwa further warned that no leader, however sincere, can succeed without the active participation of the people in defending the Constitution and rejecting corruption.

“The time has come for us, as one people, to face reality honestly and begin the work of national renewal,” he declared.