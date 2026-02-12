JOHN SANGWA’S MOVEMENT FOR NATIONAL RENEWAL REGISTERS MORE THAN 400,00!

A while ago, I saw 421, 511 signatures on the MNR website although 5days ago, it was showing about 189,000. Then I got thinking.

This is not a small number. And it’s growing.

It’s Zambians that believe there’s need for renewal in this country.

Remember the thematic areas that John Sangwa had alluded to most of which dealt with constitutionalism, the rule of law, among others?

The signatures represent Zambians who believe that the UPND government has disappointed in the governance space.

Their signatures may represent how they are going to decide the next government at the forthcoming polls.

Perhaps, it’s not only governance/political issues that are of concern to them.

I know the UPND government has touted the state of the economy as one of their major achievements.

While I don’t dispute most of their claims, I keep reminding them that their achievements are too small a cake to go around.

What the UPND lacks is how to take to scale every aspect of the economy that is intended to touch people’s lives.

You can’t be proud of creating a 100,000 jobs in an economy where 10million plus people need decent employment opportunities!

Unfortunately, whatever UPND has achieved so far is too small to make any meaningful impact.

Therefore, it’s hardly surprising that almost 200,000 or more than 400,000 Zambians agree with John Sangwa and seek the renewal of this country.

As the captain of the ship, President Hichilema must take seriously the message these signatures are sending to him.

They constitute a verdict on his leadership.

I know it’s a lot to demand of politicians who are used to get away with anything.

He may respond by saying, “what is important is that we invest in what works to retain power”.

This is what most politicians do in this country. It’s cheaper to win power but expensive and demanding to deliver a truly inclusive national development.

Hence, Zambians’ continued search for a leader that will prioritize inclusive development than the retention of power.