JOHN SANGWA’S MOVEMENT FOR NATIONAL RENEWAL TO RUN IN AUGUST ELECTIONS

SANGWA’S MOVEMENT FOR NATIONAL RENEWAL TO RUN IN AUGUST ELECTIONS
By Mulenga Chipampe Makasa
The Movement for National Renewal (MNR), founded by prominent lawyer John Sangwa, has formally begun its transition from a civic movement into a political party, signaling its intention to participate in the upcoming August 13th general elections.
Speaking at the announcement, Sangwa described the move as the beginning of a new political undertaking aimed at elevating governance standards and building a people-driven agenda for the country.
He explained that the movement’s next step will focus on developing what he calls a “people’s manifesto,” a policy framework that reflects the aspirations and priorities of citizens across Zambia.
Meanwhile, MNR partner Dolika Banda said the decision to transition into a political party follows strong public support, noting that the movement has already reached a target of one million citizens.
Banda stated that the organisation initially began as a civic movement aimed at encouraging citizen participation in national affairs, but it soon became evident that it has the potential to evolve into a political force.
Now, this is a breath of fresh air. A proper avenue for true change. None of the toxicity of UPND or PF.
I eagerly await news of policy and direction that this movement will take. I just pray Sangwa will not get arrested on trumped up charges.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN AUGUST.
Sangwa is relying on facebook signatures, he doesn’t know that I have 5 facebook accounts.