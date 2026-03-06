JOHN SANGWA’S MOVEMENT FOR NATIONAL RENEWAL TO RUN IN AUGUST ELECTIONS

SANGWA’S MOVEMENT FOR NATIONAL RENEWAL TO RUN IN AUGUST ELECTIONS



By Mulenga Chipampe Makasa



The Movement for National Renewal (MNR), founded by prominent lawyer John Sangwa, has formally begun its transition from a civic movement into a political party, signaling its intention to participate in the upcoming August 13th general elections.





Speaking at the announcement, Sangwa described the move as the beginning of a new political undertaking aimed at elevating governance standards and building a people-driven agenda for the country.





He explained that the movement’s next step will focus on developing what he calls a “people’s manifesto,” a policy framework that reflects the aspirations and priorities of citizens across Zambia.





Meanwhile, MNR partner Dolika Banda said the decision to transition into a political party follows strong public support, noting that the movement has already reached a target of one million citizens.





Banda stated that the organisation initially began as a civic movement aimed at encouraging citizen participation in national affairs, but it soon became evident that it has the potential to evolve into a political force.



#NewsOnTheGo