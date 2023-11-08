John Sangwa’s use of word stupid irritates Mweetwa

Sangwa’s use of word stupid irritates Mweetwa

By Isaac Zulu

The use of the word ‘stupid’ in describing the UPND response to shrinking democratic space in the country has upset Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa.

And Mweetwa says Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti did not commit any illegality by recognising and authenticating the appointment of individuals to serve as Leader of Opposition and Whip in Parliament.

Speaking during a press briefing, Mweetwa urged Constitutional lawyer State Counsel John Sangwa to be civil and truthful when engaging in some public discourse.

“State Counsel John Sangwa is one of the most celebrated lawyers in the country. Most practicing lawyers, including myself, would have not made it in the legal fraternity. Most people in Zambia and the legal fraternity, in particular, look up to him. So we don’t expect him to be using words such as ‘stupidity’ when engaging in some public discourse,” Mweetwa said.

He also said the UPND government has restored the rule of law, contrary to assertions made by Sangwa that under the UPND administration the democratic space is shrinking.

Mweetwa said Zambians are now enjoying human rights and civil liberties, unlike what was prevailing under the previous regime where freedom of speech and assembly were curtailed.

And Mweetwa said Mutti was within the rules and regulations of Parliament by recognising and authenticating the appointment of Mafinga member of parliament Robert Chabinga and Kantanshi member of Parliament Anthony Mumba as Leader of Opposition and Opposition Whip, respectively.

Mweetwa, who is also Choma Central Member of Parliament, stressed that the Speaker of National Assembly was within the law.

He cited the Republican Constitution and Parliamentary Standing Orders that give guidance on how a Leader of Opposition and Opposition Whip in Parliament are appointed.

“For the sake of you colleagues in the media, we need to refer to Constitutional provisions. The appointment of the Leader of the Opposition is provided for under Article 74(2) of the the Constitution of the Republic Zambia (Amendment) number 2 of 2016. The Constitution under Article 74 ( 2) provides that “the opposition political party with the largest number of seats in the National Assembly shall elect a Leader of the Opposition from amongst the members of parliament who are from the opposition,” Mweetwa explained. “The appointment of Kantanshi member of parliament Anthony Mumba as Opposition Whip is equally within the rules and regulations of Parliament. The appointment of Leader of Opposition in Parliament has not changed. The practice and tradition when it comes to appointing the Leader of Opposition and Opposition Whip has always been the same. It follows therefore, that the Speaker of National Assembly Madam Nelly Mutti did not breach any rules and regulations or any law by recognising and authenticating these appointments.”

He wondered why some Patriotic Front members of parliament are crying foul when they were part of the creation of lacunas in the Republican Constitution, which provides for the appointment of individuals to Constitutional offices.

“When those Constitutional Amendments were proposed, they used the arrogance of numbers in Parliament to shoot down progressive ideas. They are now crying that they are victims when they were part of the creation of lacunas in the Republican Constitution,” Mweetwa said.

He said the UPND administration has not been interfering in the operations of media houses, which he said is indicative that there is press freedom in the country.

“No DC (district commissioner) has stormed a radio station to disrupt a programme featuring an opposition leader, no journalist has been beaten by a party cadre. No Post Newspaper has been closed, no Prime TV has been closed, no Muvi TV has been closed and no Breeze FM radio has been closed. This is indicative that the UPND is not interfering in the operations of media houses,” Mweetwa said. “There is press freedom and people are enjoying their human rights and civil liberties.”

