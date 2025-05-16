John Steenhuisen to accompany Ramaphosa on high-level US visit



President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to lead a high-level delegation to Washington, D.C., next week for a pivotal meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 21.





The visit aims to address escalating diplomatic tensions and reset strategic relations between South Africa and the United States.





Key issues on the agenda include the U.S. administration’s recent decision to grant refugee status to 49 white South Africans citing alleged racial persecution, a claim South Africa firmly denies and disputes over land reform policies and foreign alliances.





The delegation includes Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau, and notably Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen.





The visit underscores South Africa’s intent to bolster bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, from trade to governance and food security.