“NUCLEAR TALKS COLLAPSE: IRAN DRAWS RED LINE”





Iran refuses nuclear limits in new talks, shifting focus to war terms and sanctions relief dealing a major blow to Trump, who needs a nuclear breakthrough to claim victory.





Diplomatic efforts have been thrown into turmoil after Iran signalled it is no longer willing to negotiate any agreement that places restrictions on its nuclear programme, according to reports from Tasnim News.





Instead, officials in Tehran are said to be narrowing their focus exclusively to ending the ongoing conflict, with demands centred on control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, war reparations, sanctions relief, and the lifting of naval blockades. Nuclear issues, once the cornerstone of negotiations, are now being pushed aside potentially to be revisited only in a separate deal at some undefined point in the future.





The shift dramatically alters the scope of upcoming discussions in Islamabad, where talks are now expected to proceed without any mention of nuclear constraints marking a stark departure from previous diplomatic frameworks involving United States and Pakistan.





For former U.S. President Donald Trump, the development presents a serious political challenge. A nuclear concession from Iran has long been viewed as the key outcome needed to frame any agreement as a decisive win domestically. Without it, the path to claiming success becomes far more uncertain, raising the stakes in an already volatile geopolitical standoff.