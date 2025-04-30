JOHNSON BALANCES WORLD CUP DREAM WITH FINAL EXAMS



Zambia midfielder Jessica Choolwe Johnson has shared her experience of balancing two dreams involving leading the Copper Princesses to the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025 and preparing for her final exams in May, next month.



The 15-year-old featured in four qualifying matches leading to Zambia’s back-to-back World Cup appearances, but is also high on preparations for her final exams at Kibworth Mead Academy in Leicester, United Kingdom.



Despite the demands of international football, Johnson told FAZ Media how she was juggling textbooks and training sessions in the middle of crucial home and away FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier matches against Tanzania and Benin.



“It hasn’t been easy, but I am committed to doing well in both football and my studies. I know education is just as important as my football career and I am grateful to have the support of my family, my school, club and the coaches in Zambia to pursue both my dreams,” the Aston Villa youth midfielder told FAZ Media.



“Because my exams are next month, I brought my study books with me and always try to find time to go through my books. Right now, it’s about managing my time and staying focused. Football has taught me discipline, and I am applying that to my studies too.”



Johnson also shared her excitement of being part of a ‘special group of coaches and players to have led Zambia to historic qualification’ to the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup to be held in Morocco later this year.



“It’s a huge honour to help Zambia qualify again. Wearing the Copper Princesses’ national jersey means everything to me. I want to play at the highest level, but I also want to have a strong education behind me because I believe you can have both,” Johnson said.



Copper Princesses captain Mercy Chipasula praised Johnson’s willingness to adapt in the team at short notice.



“Jessica inspires all of us. She’s always focused, always asking questions and always improving. She proves that with the right mindset, you can chase more than one dream at the same time,” Chipasula said.